Curry is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rockets due to left foot soreness.
Curry is in danger of missing his first game of the season, although the Warriors could just be playing it cautiously with the team heading into a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday. If Curry is ruled out, Cory Joseph, Gary Payton and Moses Moody are all candidates to receive extended minutes.
