Curry is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to left shoulder soreness.

Curry has posted double-doubles in his last three outings, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday. If the 34-year-old is sidelined, Jordan Poole, Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo are candidates to see increased playing time.

