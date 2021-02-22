Curry (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
The 32-year-old went through practice Monday and is expected to play at New York, but he's officially considered questionable for Tuesday's contest. Curry was a late scratch for Saturday's game versus the Hornets due to an illness, but it appears his absence will be limited to one game.
