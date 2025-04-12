Curry (thumb) checked back in at the 8:02 mark of the second quarter of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry left late in the first quarter after appearing to injure his right thumb, but after being checked on by trainers he was cleared to return. The two-time MVP entered Friday's game having averaged 27.4 points, 6.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 32.4 minutes per game over his last eight outings.