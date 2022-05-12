Curry amassed 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 134-95 loss to the Grizzlies.
The Warriors didn't have much going for them Wednesday, and Curry was part of the subpar effort that resulted in a 52-point deficit by the end of the third quarter. The sharpshooter took only 10 shots in his 25 minutes on the court and finished with his lowest point total of the postseason. Curry will likely look to be more involved in Game 6 on Friday.
