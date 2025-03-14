Curry recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 victory over Sacramento.

Curry was quiet on the offensive end, putting up single-digit shot attempts for just the third time this season. The superstar struggled with efficiency from beyond the arc, though he reached his 4,000th career three-pointer in the win. Curry has averaged 28.6 points, 6.4 assists, 4.8 three-pointers, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.2 percent from downtown in his last 10 outings.