Curry posted 30 points (9-19 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in a loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

The two-time NBA MVP attempted to carry Golden State to victory with a game-high 30 points, though his effort ultimately fell short. Curry hoisted 14 attempts from deep in the contest, marking the fifth time in his last seven games that he has taken double-digit shots from three-point range. In addition to his per-game averages of 28.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists, Curry ranks second in the league with 4.1 makes per contest from beyond the arc.