Curry scored a game-high 32 points (11-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's win over the Nuggets.

After an off shooting night Wednesday, Curry was locked back in for this one, scoring at least 30 points for the 12th time in his last 13 games. The two-time MVP is averaging a stunning 37.7 points, 6.5 threes, 6.3 boards and 4.7 assists over that stretch, pushing his scoring averaging on the season to a career-high 31.2 PPG.