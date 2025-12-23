Curry closed with 26 points (10-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 120-97 win over the Magic.

Curry couldn't find the bottom of the basket in the first half, but finally connected with his first three-pointer of the game in the third quarter. Although his final shooting results were mediocre at best, his second-half performance helped power the Warriors to a decisive victory. Aside from a poor outing against Phoenix, Curry's numbers have been elite since returning from a five-game absence, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals over the five-game span.