Curry provided nine points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-106 victory over the Pelicans.

After netting 46 and 49 points in his prior two games, Curry cooled down dramatically but was bailed out in large part by Moses Moody's career-high 32 points. Sunday should be viewed as an aberration by the superstar guard, who has crossed the 20-point marker in eight of his first 12 appearances. For the year, Curry has averaged 27.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest over 12 games.