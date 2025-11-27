The Warriors announced Wednesday that Curry (quadriceps) will be re-evaluated in one week.

AN MRI confirmed a quadriceps contusion on top of a muscle strain. It was previously reported that Curry would be sidelined for at least one week, and this re-evaluation date confirms that he will miss the next three games for Golden State. In the meantime, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski could see increased usage for Golden State.