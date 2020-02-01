Warriors' Stephen Curry: Re-evaluation coming in four weeks
Curry (hand) is making good progress in his recovery from a fractured hand and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Curry has already missed three months while recovering from the injury and will miss at least one more. Reports from mid-January suggested that Curry was targeting a March 1 return, but the Warriors' statement Saturday said that the team was "hopeful...that he will return to action at some point in March," indicating that he may be slightly behind that previous timeline. More details should emerge after his re-evaluation in late February.
