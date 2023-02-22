The Warriors announced Wednesday that Curry (lower leg) will be re-evaluated in a week.
Curry was already slated to miss some time after the break, but the latest update indicates he will skip at least the first four tilts of the second half. The star point guard has reportedly done some biking and weightlifting since the injury but hadn't taken part in on-court action as of last week. Curry's recent re-evaluation indicated that he's making good progress, so it's possible he will be ready to rejoin the action either March 2 or 3 versus the Clippers or Pelicans, depending on what the next re-evaluation shows.
