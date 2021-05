Curry (tailbone) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

The 33-year-old sat out Friday's contest with a bruised tailbone but will unsurprisingly be available for the final game of the regular season Sunday. Curry has averaged 34.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.1 minutes in his past 10 games.