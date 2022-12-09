Curry (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Curry could not take the floor Wednesday while dealing with some left ankle soreness, but the issue was minor, and the game was likely more of a rest contest for the veteran. He should resume his starting duties against Boston, presumably relegating Ty Jerome to a bench role.
