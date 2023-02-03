Curry (shoulder) will play in Thursday's meeting with the Nuggets.
Curry was tabbed questionable for the tilt with soreness in his non-shooting shoulder but will be good to go. There was some concern he would sit Thursday's contest considering it was the tail end of a back-to-back set, but he should be expected to handle a full workload. In his last three games, Curry has averaged 34.0 points, 8.7 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 39.3 minutes.
