Curry produced 34 points (12-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Curry started off his first Finals game since 2019 in impressive fashion, going 6-for-8 from three-point range and scoring 21 points. The six triples were an NBA record for a single quarter, but he hit only one more trey and scored a modest 13 points the rest of the way as Boston pulled out the Game 1 win. Curry led all players with 34 points in the contest, but Golden State had only one other player reach 20 points and faltered during a fourth quarter during which they were outscored by 24. Even if Curry continues to put up big numbers in the series, it's clear that the Warriors will need more contributions from other players to fend off a well-rounded Boston squad.