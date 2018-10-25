Warriors' Stephen Curry: Record-setting night in blowout win
Curry totaled 51 points (15-24 FG, 11-16 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 144-122 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
Where to begin with one of the most prolific offensive displays in a non-overtime game in recent memory? Curry spearheaded a jaw-dropping 80-point first half for the Warriors with 31 points during the first 24 minutes, the ninth 30-point half of his storied career. It was also the perennial All-Star's sixth career 50-point effort and marked his 10th career game with 10 or more made three-pointers. His 51-point haul equaled a career high at Oracle Arena, and it pushed his five-game scoring average to open the season to 30.5 points on 52.9 percent shooting, including 46.8 percent from three-point range. Curry has shot under 54.2 percent in only one of those contests, making it one of the best starts to a season in his 10-year professional stint. He'll look to stay just as hot against the Knicks on Friday night as Golden State kicks off a three-game road swing.
