Curry recorded 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 121-99 win Wednesday versus San Antonio.

Curry completed half of his double-double by scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Despite needing more time to record 11 boards, he logged that tally over three quarters as San Antonio shot below 35.0 percent across said span. Curry is averaging 28.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14 games following the Warriors' eighth win Wednesday.