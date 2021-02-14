Curry recorded 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and three rebounds Saturday in a 134-117 loss to the Nets.

Curry's 27 points would be outstanding for any regular player, but it is his lowest scoring tally across seven games in February. Curry averaged 36.3 points on a 57.0 shot percentage during that seven-game span. Though the Warriors' 14-13 record is not raising eyebrows, Curry is proving that he is still one of the best in this league.