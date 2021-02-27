Curry totaled 29 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal in Friday's 130-121 victory over Charlotte.

After going just 1-for-11 from deep in Wednesday's win over Indiana, Curry bounced back with a respectable 3-for-8 showing from beyond the arc Friday and converted eight of his 15 field-goal attempts overall. The veteran point guard narrowly lost out on a double-double, finishing with nine assists. Curry hasn't missed a beat despite sitting out almost all of last season; his scoring average of 29.9 points per game is on pace for the second-highest mark of his career, and he leads the NBA with 162 total three-pointers.