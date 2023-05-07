Curry totaled 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-97 loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Curry collected a playoff-high 12 assists in Game 2, and his work as a ball distributor and shooting decoy were instrumental in the 27 point victory. Curry dropped only three dimes in Game 3 and the entire team struggled as a result. The Lakers have emerged as one of the best defensive teams in the league in recent weeks, and their ability to keep Curry on his heels will be much needed as the Warriors try to even the series on the road.