Curry ended Tuesday's 145-127 loss to the Raptors with 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

The Warriors can't afford to weather bad results from Curry as they move forward without Jimmy Butler (knee). There isn't enough frirepower on the roster to account for a bad total from the All-Star. Jonathan Kuminga's resurgence was an encouraging sign, and the Warriors might also be willing to explore the market and find more support for Curry down the stretch.