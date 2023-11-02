Curry chipped in 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 win over the Kings.

Curry had a good total, but it wasn't his best outing against the Kings, who Curry has faced 11 times in the last 17 games. This total was on the low end among the collection of matchups, but he was still effective alongside Klay Thompson in the victory. He's still scored at least 20 points in each of his first five appearances of the year, averaging 31.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.