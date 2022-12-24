Curry (shoulder) recently underwent an evaluation that showed he is "making good progress" and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Curry has missed the last four games after suffering a subluxation of his left shoulder Dec. 14. While the superstar point guard's timetable for return has been reported as "a few weeks" and "closer to a month," he seems likely to retake the court sometime in January. In Curry's absence, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo (illness), Ty Jerome and Moses Moody will likely continue to receive enhanced roles.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Likely sidelined around one month•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: In line to miss a few weeks•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Getting MRI, could miss time•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits game with injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable Wednesday•