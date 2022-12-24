Curry (shoulder) recently underwent an evaluation that showed he is "making good progress" and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Curry has missed the last four games after suffering a subluxation of his left shoulder Dec. 14. While the superstar point guard's timetable for return has been reported as "a few weeks" and "closer to a month," he seems likely to retake the court sometime in January. In Curry's absence, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo (illness), Ty Jerome and Moses Moody will likely continue to receive enhanced roles.