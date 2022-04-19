Curry will come off the bench for Monday's Game 2 against the Nuggets.

As he did in Game 1, Curry will once again come off the bench Monday evening, resulting in another start for Jordan Poole at point guard. The sharpshooter logged 22 minutes in Saturday's victory, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Warriors continue to ease him back into game action, especially with Poole showing that he's more than capable of getting the job done of late.