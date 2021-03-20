Curry (tailbone) will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry will miss a second straight game after falling hard on his tailbone in Wednesday's game against Houston. He'll have a few days to rest up before the Warriors' next game against the 76ers Tuesday night. Nico Mannion, Jordan Poole and Brad Wanamaker will likely see increased run in Curry's absence.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially doubtful Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits Wednesday's contest•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Big effort can't stop blowout loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Team-high 32 points•