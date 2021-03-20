Curry (tailbone) will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry will miss a second straight game after falling hard on his tailbone in Wednesday's game against Houston. He'll have a few days to rest up before the Warriors' next game against the 76ers Tuesday night. Nico Mannion, Jordan Poole and Brad Wanamaker will likely see increased run in Curry's absence.