Curry will get the night off on the second game in a back-to-back set. He produced 27 points (8-24 FG, 6-15 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one block across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Bulls. The future Hall of Famer is shooting just 30 percent from the field and 11 percent from beyond the arc over his last four games, so it looks like he will have an opportunity to get his legs back underneath him before Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies. In his absence, Brandin Podziemski figures to fill in at point guard, while Cory Joseph could also see some more run than usual.