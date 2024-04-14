Curry (rest) will not play Sunday versus Utah, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Curry's previous injury designation had been a right ankle sprain, but he will officially sit for rest purposes. Draymond Green (rest) joins him on the sideline for Sunday's regular-season finale, while Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis) remains questionable.
