Curry (injury management) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Curry will get the first half of a back-to-back set off for rest purposes. His absence will leave more opportunities for Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Lindy Waters. Curry should be available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
