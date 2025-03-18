Curry has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry looked a bit weary while logging 36 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets, prompting head coach Steve Kerr to suggest after the game that the veteran point guard could be a candidate to rest for the second leg of a back-to-back set. The 37-year-old has also been managing a back issue of late, so it's no surprise that the Warriors will opt to hold him out Tuesday. Despite missing 15 field-goal attempts and turning the ball over seven times in the loss to Denver, Curry has been playing well overall since the All-Star break, averaging 27.2 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 triples, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.4 minutes per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field in 13 appearances. However, the playoffs are right around the corner, and Kerr wants his best player to be fresh and ready for what could be a deep run in the postseason.