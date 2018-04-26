Warriors' Stephen Curry: Return for Game 1 'conceivable'

Warriors' general manager Bob Myers said "it's conceivable" that Curry (knee) is in uniform for Game 1 of the semifinals against the Pelicans on Saturday, Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "He's gonna try and practice ... if he can get in tomorrow's practice and Friday and doesn't have any setbacks and feels physically ready, then there's a chance he can go.

This appears to be a very optimistic stance from the Warriors' GM and it wouldn't be surprising if Curry ultimately missed another game or two when all is said and done. However, it's certainly a situation to monitor at this point and additional updates should be provided following practice Thursday and/or Friday. His availability Saturday will ultimately depend on how the knee responds to the increase activity.