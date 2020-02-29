Warriors' Stephen Curry: Returning 'some point in March'

Curry (hand), who was expected to return Sunday against the Wizards, has had his return date pushed back to "some point in March." He has progressed to full scrimmages with the Warriors and will practice in the G League on Monday.

There is no indication that the former MVP suffered any sort of setback, and the Warriors may just be exercising extreme caution with him. Additional updates may continue to be provided as Curry works through upcoming practices, scrimmages and workouts. His nearest opportunity to see the court arrives Tuesday in Denver.