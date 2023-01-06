Curry (shoulder) said that he went through contact and 5-on-5 work in Friday's practice with the team for the first time since suffering his injury, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Curry has missed the last 10 games with a left shoulder subluxation. However, his participation in practice is a good sign that he'll be able to meet his target return date of next Friday's matchup with the Spurs. Curry will be reevaluated Saturday to determine his status moving forward.
