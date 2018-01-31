Warriors' Stephen Curry: Rough night in blowout loss

Curry (shoulder) mustered 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 loss to the Jazz.

The perennial All-Star's shot was far from its sharpest Tuesday, leading to Curry's lowest scoring total of the season. It was also the nine-year veteran's second 30.0 percent shooting effort of the last five games, and his unsightly 14.3 percent success rate from distance was also a low-water mark on the campaign. The right shoulder soreness that Curry entered the game with may certainly have played a part in his struggles, and the typically stingy Jazz defense was likely a factor as well. Given his body of work, the atypical stat line can safely be labeled an outlier, one that he'll look to bounce back from against the Kings on Friday night.