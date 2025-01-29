Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors have chosen to rest Curry for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, the first game of a back-to-back. The superstar guard will likely be back on the floor Wednesday night when the Warriors host the Thunder in San Francisco. Dennis Schroder and Brandin Podziemski will likely see a boost in minutes, with Curry resting his ailing knees Tuesday.
