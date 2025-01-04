Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
The Warriors have decided to rest Curry for the first game of a back-to-back on Saturday against Memphis. It's being called injury management for bilateral knee. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could look to Dennis Schroder to help shoulder the load with their superstar sitting out.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Torches 76ers with eight threes•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially available•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to go vs. 76ers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Dealing with thumb sprain•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Muted performance in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Chips in 22 points in return•