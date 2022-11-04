Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness.

Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last five games while posting a double-double and triple-double over that stretch. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. It's not yet clear whether the 34-year-old's elbow issue is significant enough to impact his availability for Monday's game against Sacramento.