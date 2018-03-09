Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday

Curry (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reports.

Curry hurt his right ankle early in the first quarter of Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs, freeing up extra playing time for Quinn Cook (22 minutes), Shaun Livingston (24) and Nick Young (27). The Warriors figure to take a cautious approach given Curry's long history of foot/ankle issues, including an 11-game absence in December due to an issue with the same right ankle he injured Thursday. With Friday already out of the question, his next chance to take the court would be Sunday in Minnesota. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will pick up some of the offensive slack for however long Curry ends up sitting.