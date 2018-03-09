Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday
Curry (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reports.
Curry hurt his right ankle early in the first quarter of Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs, freeing up extra playing time for Quinn Cook (22 minutes), Shaun Livingston (24) and Nick Young (27). The Warriors figure to take a cautious approach given Curry's long history of foot/ankle issues, including an 11-game absence in December due to an issue with the same right ankle he injured Thursday. With Friday already out of the question, his next chance to take the court would be Sunday in Minnesota. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will pick up some of the offensive slack for however long Curry ends up sitting.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to remain out through weekend•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will not return to Thursday's game•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room with ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 34 points in victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not listed on Tuesday's injury report•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...