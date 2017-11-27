Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Monday
Curry (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors will be without both Curry and Kevin Durant (ankle) on Monday, as they'll play it safe with a six-game road trip coming up, which begins Wednesday in Los Angeles. Curry is not expected to miss extended time, but Shaun Livingston will be in position to pick up increased minutes Monday night.
