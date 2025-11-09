Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Curry will miss his third consecutive game due to illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Thunder. With the superstar point guard sidelined, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard and Pat Spencer are candidates for increased minutes.
