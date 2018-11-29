Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Thursday

Curry (groin) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Curry has made promising progress this week as he nears a return from a groin injury that will force him to miss his eleventh straight game. He partook in a closed-door scrimmage on Monday, however he still needs a little more time before making his return. His next chance to play will be Saturday against the Pistons, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time. With Curry out again Thursday, Quinn Cook will likely continue to start in his place.