Warriors' Stephen Curry: Runner-up in Three-Point Contest

Curry was the runner-up in Saturday night's Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

Curry got off to a relatively slow start, by his standards, in Round 1, but he finished by making his final 10 shots, including his entire moneyball rack. That gave the two-time MVP a contest-high 27 points in the initial round, sending him into the Finals against Joe Harris and Buddy Hield. Despite hitting his first nine attempts, Curry was unable to top Harris' score of 26 in the Finals. Curry finished the contest making 37 of 50 attempts, but Harris made 15 of his 18 moneyballs.