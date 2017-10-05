Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 14 points in 24 minutes
Curry gathered 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block during 24 minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against Minnesota.
With the regular season right around the corner, Curry and the other members of their big four played under 25 minutes in this matchup that took place in China. He's coming off a season where he shot 41.0 percent from beyond the arc, an impressive feat, however that was actually his least efficient season in his eight-year career.
