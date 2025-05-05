Curry posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 46 minutes during Sunday's 103-89 win over the Rockets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Curry had a rough start to Sunday's game, but he turned it on in the fourth quarter with a scoring eruption, which ultimately sealed the deal for Golden State. The superstar guard also recorded a double-double by crashing the glass with a team-high 10 rebounds while also tying a team high with seven assists.