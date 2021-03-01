Curry had 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes Sunday against the Lakers.

The Warriors fell behind by 20 points in the first quarter and were never able to climb back into the game, so Curry's night was over much earlier than usual. Given the limited minutes, he still managed a decent fantasy line, though his 16 points were his fewest in any game since Jan. 27. Curry snapped a 15-game streak of scoring at least 24 points.