Curry posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Curry didn't have his best shooting performance but still delivered a solid stat line, and he's now scored at least 20 points in each of his last five contests. The star floor general is averaging 26.7 points per game in the playoffs, but he's making "only" 38.4 percent of his three-point attempts. To put things into perspective, the 2021-22 regular season was the first time he shot under the 40 percent threshold from deep if excluding the 2019-20 campaign in which he only played five games. Even if his three-point numbers are not as efficient as they've been in the past, that shouldn't take anything away from Curry as the Warriors' main and most consistent offensive threat.