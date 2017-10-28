Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 in Friday's win

Curry scored 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Wizards.

It was actually his lowest scoring output so far through six games to begin the season, as Curry deferred to the red-hot Kevin Durant in the comeback win. The two-time MVP has been doing work on the defensive end, racking up nine steals in the last three games, and his overall production has already settled into a pace similar to last year's numbers despite some early shooting woes from three-point range, offering the possibility he could threaten another 30 PPG campaign once he heats up from the outside.