Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 in Thursday's win

Curry scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 121-103 win over the Mavericks.

He's now averaging 25.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.0 boards, 4.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in his last 12 games, and Curry looks to have put the ankle issue that cost him 13 games in December and January firmly behind him. He's scored at least 20 points in four straight and seven of his last eight, and even a home matchup against the stingy Spurs defense Saturday may not be enough to slow the two-time MVP down.