Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 points despite injury

Curry finished with 20 points (6-16 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over the Rockets.

Curry ended Tuesday's victory with 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting, perhaps as a result of a finger injury suffered during the first quarter. He appeared to suffer a dislocated finger but checked back in quite quickly and would seem ready to go for Saturday's Game 3. There is a chance the finger swells up and there will almost certainly be an element of pain, both of which could impact his shooting.

