Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 points despite injury
Curry finished with 20 points (6-16 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over the Rockets.
Curry ended Tuesday's victory with 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting, perhaps as a result of a finger injury suffered during the first quarter. He appeared to suffer a dislocated finger but checked back in quite quickly and would seem ready to go for Saturday's Game 3. There is a chance the finger swells up and there will almost certainly be an element of pain, both of which could impact his shooting.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will return Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not his best effort Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play against Houston•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Plans to play in Game 1•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...